The death toll from unrest in Iraq rises to 23 | News

The death toll due to police repression and clashes in the Iraqi capital increased to 23, the country’s authorities said Tuesday after offering a new balance of events.

CMIO.org in sequence:

General curfew declared after protests in Iraq

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr occupied the Palace of the Republic, where the council of ministers is based, after he announced his withdrawal from political activity in Iraq.

Moqtada Sadr’s supporters occupied public offices, while security forces tried to disperse other protesters with tear gas at the entrances to the Green Zone, where the US embassy and a UN headquarters are located.

Dozens of supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have stormed the Republican Palace, a ceremonial building inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone of government buildings, a security source says. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/GK6uDss7sN

— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88)

August 29, 2022

Al Sadr’s announcement caused many of his supporters to mobilize in various areas of Baghdad, generating clashes with rival groups and repression by the security forces.

breaking:#Iraq Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sade goes on hunger strike until violence stops

Earlier on Monday he announced his resignation from politics

Thousands of his followers escalated their anti govt protest across the country since

A number of people were reportedly killed pic.twitter.com/v5Qu52p1QG

— Rafid Jaboori رافد جبّوري (@RafidFJ)

August 29, 2022

Most of the dead, Sadr supporters, were shot dead in the Green Zone, while some 350 protesters were wounded.

The riot police requested reinforcements to guard the so-called Green Zone and to prevent the protests from spreading to the country’s second largest city, Basra.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi urged protesters to withdraw from government facilities, stressing that “the dangerous developments in the Green Zone indicate the gravity of the consequences of continuing political differences.”

I value the call of His Eminence Sayyid Muqtada al-Sadr to stop the violence, as well as the call of Hajj Hadi al-Amiri, and all those who contribute to calm and prevent further violence. I call on everyone to assume the national responsibility for preserving Iraqi blood.

— Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi)

August 29, 2022

Due to the riots and clashes, the army declared a curfew that came into force at 16:00 GMT and the security forces cordoned off the capital.

Iraq has been going through a severe political crisis since the legislative elections in October 2021 due to the impossibility of forming a government and appointing a Prime Minister.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source