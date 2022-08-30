Protests resume that left at least 23 dead in Iraq | News

Protests and demonstrations led by supporters of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr resumed on Tuesday near the security zone of the Iraqi capital known as the Green Zone.

Death toll from Iraq unrest rises to 23

After hours of calm in Baghdad, clashes resumed between Sadr’s followers and the security forces that remained in the green zone after Monday’s riots that left at least 23 dead and more than 380 wounded.

Automatic weapons and rocket fire from the Green Zone echoed throughout Baghdad, local media reported.

The Iraqi government announced that the Iraq-wide curfew would remain in place on Tuesday. Schools, administrations and shops were closed.

Social network users published videos showing the clashes in the Green Zone.

At least 2 dead 25 wounded.

Live ammunition being used and reports of heavy clashes in #Baghdad.

Clashes erupted in the heavily fortified Green Zone, following an announcement by #Iraq‘s #shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he’s withdrawing from politicspic.twitter.com/5M91mWA2bb

— Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid)

August 29, 2022

On Monday, hundreds of supporters of Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr rushed into the Green Zone and invaded the Palace of the Republic after he announced his withdrawal from political activity in Iraq.

Dozens of supporters of Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr have stormed the Republican Palace, a ceremonial building inside Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone of government buildings, a security source says. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/GK6uDss7sN

— Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88)

August 29, 2022

Due to the riots and clashes, the army declared a curfew that came into force at 16:00 GMT and the security forces cordoned off the capital.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi urged protesters to withdraw from government facilities, emphasizing that “the dangerous developments in the Green Zone indicate the seriousness of the consequences of continuing political differences.”

Iraq has been going through a severe political crisis since the legislative elections in October 2021 due to the impossibility of forming a government and appointing a Prime Minister.





