Another Ukrainian attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear plant is reported | News

The Russian military authorities denounced this Tuesday a new attack by the Ukrainian forces against the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant hours after the arrival of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA and Russia negotiate to examine Zaporizhia nuclear plant

According to the authorities of the Ukrainian city of Energodar, the attack was carried out with the use of large-caliber artillery.

“As a result, two explosions were recorded near the spent fuel storage building,” the Energodar administration’s Telegram channel reported.

The authorities of the Ukrainian city denounced that the attack on the nuclear power plant was intended to prevent the arrival of the IAEA mission.

The IAEA delegation, headed by the organization’s director general, Rafael Grossi, is heading to the plant, which it will reach through territory controlled by the Ukrainian Army, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

Since August 5, both local and Russian authorities have denounced the attacks against the Zaporizhia plant by kyiv.

Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, Vasili Nebenzia, insisted that the continuation of these military actions could trigger a “nuclear accident with catastrophic consequences for the entire European continent.”

The Zaporizhia nuclear plant is located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, near Energodar. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of number of units and installed capacity. It has been under the protection of the Russian military since March.





