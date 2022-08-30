World

Peskov commented on the publication of WP about the “delivery” of Iranian UAVs to Russia

MOSCOW, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the publication of the Washington Post on the supply of Iranian drones to the Russian Federation, said that this publication has recently published a lot of stuffing.
“The Washington Post, unfortunately, has been publishing a lot of information stuffing lately. As for our relations with Iran, you know, they are developing dynamically, they have developed before, they are developing now and will continue to develop,” he told reporters.
In July, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that there was alleged information about negotiations on the supply of drones by Iran to Russia.
Piskarev: West spreads fakes about Russian authorities in Donbass

