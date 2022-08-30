Lukashenko demanded from the parties to follow the course of the All-Belarusian Assembly

MINSK, August 30 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that parties in the country must have partnership relations with the authorities and follow the course outlined by the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly, otherwise they will be liquidated.

“How to determine whether the parties are acting correctly or not? We have a wonderful organization – the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. Both political parties and civil society will be represented there. The WPC will determine the contours of our future, the track along which the state will move. Everyone will be present. And if you please, everyone should follow this course, which will be determined there. If they left, they left, the party or social movement should be liquidated,” Lukashenka said at a meeting on draft laws on civil society and on the activities of political parties and other public associations. The President’s words are quoted by his press service.

Lukashenka believes that only if this principle is observed, it is possible to “keep the country in some sort of rut, within some framework.” “It’s like a proposal to a bill. We will discuss it with you, and if it’s acceptable, it will be a good roadmap for, say, the Minister of Justice,” he said.

Otherwise, the president continued, the country will again be pulled to the west, others to the east, and still others to the south or north. “We will teleport, a relatively small country with a small population, and we will not know where to go. And in general we can go in the opposite direction. Therefore, the general line. Yes, not one party, several, but stick to this course. You can more be liberal, and you are more conservative, please, but the course must be determined. These are just my thoughts. And you look,” Lukashenka instructed. He added that the main condition for the registration and activities of public associations, political parties should be their constructive partnership with the authorities.

“A clear approach is important in this matter: civil society needs to correlate its actions with state policy … Therefore, various forms of interaction between state and public structures should be introduced. The All-Belarusian People’s Assembly will become the highest form,” the president added.

Lukashenka drew attention to the fact that there are those who, under the guise of social, charitable, cultural projects, are trying to involve Belarusians in promoting the interests of other states in general.

“We saw this in 2020. We see such people and organizations clearly and understand their goals. Double interpretations or loopholes are unacceptable on this issue for those who are still sleeping and see how to infiltrate civil society and shake the country from the inside. How since this issue will be resolved by this global course, which will be approved by the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly,” the president said.

In July 2021, throughout Belarus, searches were carried out at the homes of human rights defenders, activists, journalists, representatives of non-governmental organizations and opposition parties, after which many non-profit organizations were liquidated. The Investigative Committee of Belarus then stated that a number of representatives of non-governmental organizations and the media in the country were involved in the shadow movement of finances from abroad, tax evasion and financing of protest activity. According to human rights activists, 857 non-governmental organizations were liquidated or were in the process of liquidation in Belarus during the year.

After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, in which Lukashenka won for the sixth time, mass opposition protests took place in the country. The KGB of Belarus in February 2021 stated that manifestations of protests had practically disappeared. In Belarus, criminal cases have been opened against a number of opposition leaders, including calls for the seizure of power, the creation of an extremist formation, a conspiracy to seize state power in an unconstitutional way, and an attempted terrorist act.