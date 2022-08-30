World

France announced its readiness to reduce gas supplies from Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
Less than a minute

PARIS, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom’s decision to cut gas supplies to the French company Engie does not threaten the situation on the French market, Reuters reported, citing the country’s Energy Ministry.
According to media reports, Gazprom has notified Engie that it will cut gas supplies starting August 30 due to disagreements over certain contracts.
“We have prepared for this by diversifying our sources of supply and replenishing our reserves as much as possible,” a spokesman for the ministry said, commenting on Gazprom’s decision.
12:47

Problems with transit through Nord Stream are technological, Peskov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 11 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbia is not thinking of changing its policy towards Russia, Vučić said

28 mins ago

Shiite leader al-Sadr asked for forgiveness from the Iraqi people

44 mins ago

During the neutralization of militants in Kherson, American grenade launchers were found

1 hour ago

Kosachev blamed the situation in Ukraine on the West

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.