France announced its readiness to reduce gas supplies from Russia

PARIS, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom’s decision to cut gas supplies to the French company Engie does not threaten the situation on the French market, Reuters reported, citing the country’s Energy Ministry.

According to media reports, Gazprom has notified Engie that it will cut gas supplies starting August 30 due to disagreements over certain contracts.

“We have prepared for this by diversifying our sources of supply and replenishing our reserves as much as possible,” a spokesman for the ministry said, commenting on Gazprom’s decision.