BELGRADE, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Serbia has not imposed sanctions against Russia for more than six months and does not think about changing its policy, which has shown itself to be reasonable, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said.

“As for the sanctions, we spoke 190 days ago – by the decisions of the National Security Council. Some said: they will last a day and a half, someone said – three days, a month, three months. And they (decisions. – Note ed.) are holding for six months already. Thus, the state of Serbia shows its seriousness,” the Serbian leader said in an address to citizens.

He added that the subsequent events confirmed the correctness of the decision taken, despite the pressure that Belgrade faced.

Vučić ironically added that if we were to collect all the examples of external pressure that Belgrade has withstood over these six months, “there would be a book the size of Karl Marx’s Capital.”

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. Vladimir Putin has previously said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and restrictive measures have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people. In addition, Moscow has repeatedly stated that Russia will cope and withstand the sanctions pressure.