World

Shiite leader al-Sadr asked for forgiveness from the Iraqi people

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read

CAIRO, August 30 – RIA Novosti. The popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr said that he asks for forgiveness from the Iraqi people in connection with the bloody clashes between his supporters and the formations of his political rivals.
“I’m tired of what’s going on… I’m saddened by these events, I apologize to the people,” the Shiite leader said at a press conference in Najaf.
In Baghdad and several other provinces of Iraq, violent clashes continue between Sadr’s supporters and other pro-government Shiite movements, as well as security forces, despite reports of the government’s attempt to negotiate with the Shiite opposition.
According to the latest data from Iraqi doctors, the death toll during clashes between demonstrators and security forces has reached 30 people, more than 700 people were injured, including 110 security personnel.
The situation in Iraq escalated after al-Sadr announced on Monday that he would cease political activity and close all offices of his party amid a lack of consensus with the government to call early parliamentary elections and the impossibility of forming a broad coalition in parliament after his faction won elections last fall. of the year.
00:47

Iraqi authorities declare Tuesday a non-working day due to clashes in the country

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 20 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Serbia is not thinking of changing its policy towards Russia, Vučić said

4 mins ago

During the neutralization of militants in Kherson, American grenade launchers were found

37 mins ago

Kosachev blamed the situation in Ukraine on the West

56 mins ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry “shamed” NATO because of the Ukrainians

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.