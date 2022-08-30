During the neutralization of militants in Kherson, American grenade launchers were found

KHERSON, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Representatives of law enforcement agencies released a video from the place of neutralization of the militants who opened fire on the security forces in Kherson: the footage shows that the security forces found American grenade launchers and British-style uniforms on the militants.

The footage shows a house in which armed people were hiding who had nothing to do with the Ukrainian military, but who resisted the security forces. Earlier, the neutralization of this group was reported to RIA Novosti by the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region Kirill Stremousov, as well as a representative of law enforcement agencies.

“The security forces in the Kherson region, when conducting operational-combat activities in the Tauride district of the city of Kherson, when checking the information received from residents about the presence of a group of armed persons in a residential building, checked the address. During the check, the security forces discovered an armed group of people who resisted their detention. During the exchange of fire with the security forces, one militant was killed on the spot. There is information that one of the militants was seriously wounded,” the law enforcement official said.

According to him, a comprehensive check of the area and the search for possibly remaining militants are currently being carried out.

“It is known that this group of armed men is not related to the regular units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” the source said.

As can be seen on the footage from the place of neutralization of the group, the security forces found two American-made grenade launchers, grenades, pistols, machine guns with a silencer, parts for equipping an improvised explosive device, and an English-style uniform.