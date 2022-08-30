MOSCOW, August 30 – RIA Novosti. The direct responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine in terms of fatal threats to the The direct responsibility for what is happening in Ukraine in terms of fatal threats to the world is on the Western patrons of the country, and if Kyiv is not willing to be brought to life from the West, it has to be done from the East, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev wrote in his Telegram channel.

“But “only” Germany and France, as guarantors of the Minsk agreements, should have at one time demanded from Kyiv their unconditional implementation, and not pharisaically placed all responsibility on Moscow,” the legislator noted.

08:00 Strengthening European integration will end with the division of Europe

“And now, after all,” just “the United States and its NATO allies, it is enough” to call a shovel a shovel, and the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP – irresponsible provocations of Kyiv, and remove the threat of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe, “he is sure.

None of this has been done before and is not being done now, Kosachev stressed. “Kyiv, abusing impunity, got rid of it completely. All recent upheavals could have been prevented or at least stopped, and the situation would have been completely different, peaceful and safe for everyone,” the politician wrote.

According to him, “the direct responsibility for what happened and continues to happen in Ukraine in terms of fatal threats to peace and security lies with Kyiv’s western patrons, irresponsible and cynical.” “And if they do not want to bring Kyiv to life from the western side, it has to be done from the eastern side. There is no other way,” the senator concluded.