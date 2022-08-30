World

Chinese Foreign Ministry “shamed” NATO because of the Ukrainians

MOSCOW, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian quoted on Twitter, the words of Roger Waters, one of the founders of the rock band Pink Floyd, about NATO’s goals in Ukraine.
“They will fight to the last Ukrainian,” the diplomat wrote.
Earlier, Waters said the same thing in an interview with RT, noting that Western countries are making money on the Ukrainian crisis and are not striving to resolve it.

The representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry regularly comments on the actions of the United States and other Western countries on his personal Twitter account. Earlier, he pointed to Washington’s misunderstanding of the meaning of the phrase “international community”, called the United States a real threat to all mankind, and also ridiculed the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about the defensive nature of the alliance.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special military operation to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to the president, the ultimate goal is to liberate the Donbass and create conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

