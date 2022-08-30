Iraq lifts curfew

CAIRO, August 30 – RIA Novosti. The Iraqi Joint Operational State Security Forces lifted the curfew throughout the country after popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr called on his supporters to stop the protests, Al-Arabiya TV reported.

Earlier, the popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr, speaking at a press conference, called on his supporters to leave the protests within one hour.

“The joint operational state of Iraq has lifted the curfew throughout the country,” the channel said.

Violent armed clashes between supporters of the popular Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr and other pro-government Shiite movements, as well as security forces, continued until this hour in Baghdad and several other provinces of Iraq, despite reports of an attempt by the government to negotiate with the Shiite opposition.

According to the latest data from Iraqi doctors, the death toll during clashes between demonstrators and security forces has reached 30 people, more than 700 people were injured, including 110 security personnel.

The situation in Iraq escalated after al-Sadr announced on Monday that he would cease political activity and close all offices of his party amid a lack of consensus with the government to call early parliamentary elections and the impossibility of forming a broad coalition in parliament after his faction won elections last fall. of the year.