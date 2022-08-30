Al-Sadr ordered supporters to leave the “green zone” of Baghdad within an hour

DOHA, August 30 – RIA Novosti. Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr ordered his supporters to leave the parliament building and the government district – the “green zone” in the center of Baghdad in 60 minutes, threatening to completely withdraw from the Sadrist movement, they began to leave the area.

“I am very saddened by the events in Iraq. We hoped that the protest would be peaceful, without the use of weapons. I give 60 minutes to vacate the parliament building and leave the green zone,” he said during a press conference broadcast by Iraqi TV channels.

As a source in the Iraqi security services told RIA Novosti, after receiving an order from their leader, al-Sadr’s supporters began to leave the center of the Iraqi capital.

Since Monday, al-Sadr’s supporters have attacked with weapons the “green zone” in the center of Baghdad and administrative buildings in other provinces after his announcement that he would cease political activity due to long-term disagreements with the government and other political forces.