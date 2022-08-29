China on alert as two US ships pass through Taiwan | News

The People’s Liberation Army of China decreed this Sunday a maximum alert after detecting the passage of two ships of the United States Navy, the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam in international waters of the Taiwan Strait.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The Forbidden City of Shenyang

In this sense, the spokesman for the Chinese army, Colonel Shi Yi, the troops continue to monitor the movements of ships in the area, specifying that they are attentive to respond to any provocation derived from the maneuver.

According to the US Navy, the presence of these ships in Taiwanese waters is due to an ongoing operation that may take eight to 12 hours.

“The Eastern Theater Command of the PLA is monitoring and guarding the entire passage of the US warships and keeping track of all its movements. Troops in the theater remain on high alert, ready to thwart any provocation.” pic.twitter.com/p3Ab64jQeW

— SCS Probing Initiative (@SCS_PI)

August 28, 2022

“Guided missile cruisers are making a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait, these ships transited a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of ​​any coastal state,” the US 7th Fleet said.

It is worth mentioning that, previously, the coordinator of the United States National Security Council for the Indo-Pacific region, Kurt Campbell, stressed that his nation would continue “flying, navigating and operating where permitted by international law”, including the execution of standard maneuvers through the Taiwan Strait.

In response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that these attitudes of external support for separatism will not be tolerated and will take strong measures to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source