At least 1,033 dead left by floods in Pakistan | News

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan reported this Sunday 1,033 deaths due to floods in the country.

According to the entity, the data collected indicates that the number of people injured by the heavy rains recorded since June 14, reached 1,527 people.

Likewise, the NDMA indicated that at least 949,858 homes were affected, of which 662,446 residences were partially damaged; while 287,412 totally destroyed.

In another order, local authorities specified that 3,451 kilometers of highways are interrupted; as well as 149 bridges and 170 shops were devastated.

In the case of the regions of the nation, at least 110 districts of Pakistan were devastated by the floods, of which 72 declared affected by calamities.

It should be noted that 51,275 citizens were rescued, and at least 498,442 transferred to relief camps.





