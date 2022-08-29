Gibraltar has officially become a British city, media reported

MOSCOW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Overseas Territory of Great Britain Gibraltar with a delay of 180 years officially became a city, according to the British newspaper Times.

In 1842, Queen Victoria had already awarded Gibraltar the status of a city, but “ironically” it was never included in the official list of recognized cities in Britain, the newspaper writes. Now Gibraltar is included in the official list, which includes 81 British cities, the report says.

“It is wonderful to see the official recognition (status) of the City of Gibraltar is a huge reward for its rich history and dynamism. This official recognition confirms the special status of Gibraltar in Her Majesty’s Kingdom and rightly testifies to the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their people and their unique heritage,” – quotes the publication of the words of the resigning British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The material says that Gibraltar became the tenth settlement in the UK, which received official city status this year. As a rule, city status in the United Kingdom is not awarded based on any specific criteria, although in England and Wales it was traditionally granted to cities with Anglican cathedrals. City status is always granted by the monarch of the United Kingdom.

Gibraltar has been a stumbling block between Spain and Great Britain for three centuries. It became the object of the Anglo-Spanish dispute at the beginning of the 18th century, when Spain lost its former power, and England, on the contrary, gained strength and, taking advantage of the War of Spanish Succession in 1700-1713, captured the fortress of Gibraltar. Since then, the British have controlled a rocky area of ​​​​the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula with an area of ​​u200bu200b6.5 square kilometers with a population of 30 thousand people.

Spain considers Gibraltar its territory, but during the referendums that took place in 1967 and 2002, more than 90% of Gibraltarians wanted to remain part of Britain. The territory has a constitution, adopted by referendum in 2006, according to which legislative power belongs to Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and the Parliament of Gibraltar.