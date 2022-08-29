World
In Zaporozhye, they told about a kamikaze drone shot down near the ZNPP
MOSCOW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Drone-kamikaze, shot down the day before over the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, according to the military, American-made, said the head of the regional administration Yevgeny Balitsky.
Earlier, the press service of the administration of the city of Energodar told RIA Novosti that the Russian Armed Forces shot down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone over the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the purpose of the drone was a spent nuclear fuel storage facility. The drone crashed on the roof of the special building of the nuclear power plant. According to preliminary data, there are no infrastructural damages and no casualties.
“We collected the debris, established the origin. The military say that this is an American kamikaze drone by origin,” Balitsky said on Channel One.
The intensity of shelling of ZNPP increased by 70% over the week
