MOSCOW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Nearly one in four people in the UK are not going to turn on the heating this winter due to record energy price increases, the Independent newspaper reported on Monday, citing a study by the consulting company Savanta ComRes.

According to the study, 23% of Britons are not going to turn on the heating this winter, among residents with children under 18 years of age, this figure has risen to 27%, the article says.

04:37 The British authorities were convicted of hushing up a critical issue

Another 69% of the country’s residents plan to use less energy for heating, with 11% saying they would have to take out a loan to pay their energy bills. Among Britons who have children under 18, 17% plan to take out a loan, the newspaper writes.

The study was conducted prior to the announcement by British energy regulator Ofgem of raising the price cap on energy bills on Friday 26 August.

The results of the research were obtained on the basis of a survey of more than 2,000 Britons.

01:08 Pushkov harshly criticized Johnson’s statement about expensive electricity

After the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the West increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households.

Earlier, the British energy regulator Ofgem announced an 80% increase in the maximum allowable electricity bill for consumers from October 1 due to rising global energy prices. Thus, the maximum bill for the British could increase by 1578 pounds, or 80%. The previous energy price threshold was £1,971.