World

Poland is not in danger of food shortages, Duda says

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read

WARSAW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Poland is not threatened with food shortages, despite the shortage of carbon dioxide necessary for the production of meat and dairy products, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on the ZET radio station.
Earlier, Polish fertilizer producers Azoty and ANWIL announced that they were stopping the production of nitrogen fertilizers, caprolactam and polyamide due to a sharp rise in natural gas prices. This led to the cessation of the supply of a by-product of production – carbon dioxide, which is used in the dairy and meat industries.
03:02

Poles without coal from Russia remembered the times of communism

According to Duda, “there are no serious concerns about food shortages.”
“With regard to food issues, the voices emerging in this discussion are absolutely exaggerated,” he said.
According to the Polish president, some opinion leaders “want to cause panic in the market” in order to “raise prices.”
Yesterday, 16:24

Polityka: Poland is waiting for a hungry Armageddon in two weeks

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 26 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

One in four Britons plan to turn off their heat in the winter

9 mins ago

Sweden hopes eighth sanctions package will include gas measures

43 mins ago

Fighting between rival Libyan militias leaves four dead | News

20 hours ago

Mayor of London warns of disaster due to energy prices | News

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.