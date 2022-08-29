Poland is not in danger of food shortages, Duda says

WARSAW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Poland is not threatened with food shortages, despite the shortage of carbon dioxide necessary for the production of meat and dairy products, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on the ZET radio station.

Earlier, Polish fertilizer producers Azoty and ANWIL announced that they were stopping the production of nitrogen fertilizers, caprolactam and polyamide due to a sharp rise in natural gas prices. This led to the cessation of the supply of a by-product of production – carbon dioxide, which is used in the dairy and meat industries.

03:02 Poles without coal from Russia remembered the times of communism

According to Duda, “there are no serious concerns about food shortages.”

“With regard to food issues, the voices emerging in this discussion are absolutely exaggerated,” he said.

According to the Polish president, some opinion leaders “want to cause panic in the market” in order to “raise prices.”