Sweden hopes eighth sanctions package will include gas measures

MOSCOW, August 29 – RIA Novosti. Sweden insists on the eighth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, hopes that it will include gas measures, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

“We insist on the eighth package of sanctions, including gas. We hope that sanctions will be imposed on gas,” Linde said on Monday during a press conference attended by her Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Western countries began to impose sanctions against the Russian Federation, in particular, on Russian energy resources. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the policy of containing and weakening Russia is a long-term strategy for the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy.