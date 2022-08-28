Fighting between rival Libyan militias leaves four dead | News

At least four people died and another 30 were injured due to clashes with heavy and light weapons that began on Friday night in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, which continued on Saturday.

Death toll rises to 16 in fighting in Tripoli, Libya

According to press media, armed groups related to the Government of National Unity (GUN) led by Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeiba, based in the capital, and the parallel government of Fathi Bashaga, based in the capital, are facing armed groups in residential neighborhoods of that city. in the city of Sirte, in the east of the country.

The mayor of Tripoli, Ibrahim Al Shibl, described as tragic the situation in neighborhoods such as Bab Ben Ghashir, Jamhouria, Zawiya and Nasir, where the fighting was located this Saturday.

The Libyan Ambulance and Emergency Service urged the parties to reach a truce to open safe corridors in the capital.

An emergency spokesman, Osama Ali, told international media that several areas remain under siege, such as Bab Ben Ghashir, which prevents access to medical services.

In a statement, the Dbeiba government deplored the fighting and confirmed that the peace talks with the Bashaga government had failed, which it accused of opting for violence.

The GUN also denounced that the rival side created military concentrations to the east of Tripoli with the intention of destabilizing the security of the city.

Other media reported the arrival of related militias in Bashaga from the Warshafana region, west of the capital, which engaged in combat against government forces in Janzour, on the western side of Tripoli.

The spokesman for the Secretary General of the United Nations Organization (UN), Stephane Dujarric, declared this Saturday that the Security Council is observing the events in the North African nation with concern and urged the parties to cease the violence immediately. .

According to media reports, Bashaga has tried to take control of Tripoli twice. In the last one, on July 22, the fighting caused 16 deaths and around 50 wounded.

Bashagha considers the GUN to be illegitimate. Since he took office as head of Parliament last February, he has tried unsuccessfully to gain access to Tripoli and use force if necessary. He is supported by rebel Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

The GUN was tasked with leading the country to elections, which should have taken place in December 2021, but these were not held. Dbeiba insists that he will only hand over power to an elected government.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



