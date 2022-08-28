Mayor of London warns of disaster due to energy prices | News

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Saturday that Britain will face a national disaster if the British government doesn’t stop the rapid rise in electricity prices.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Britons will pay 80 percent more on energy

The official commented on the announcement by the Office for Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), which estimated that next October the maximum price of electricity will rise by 80 percent, from 1,971 to 3,549 pounds sterling (almost 4,200 dollars).

Khan noted that “the government has consistently refused to interfere” and stressed that “ministers must now act to prevent this crisis from becoming a national disaster.”

It beggars belief that anyone in Govt could consider these astronomical hikes acceptable. Families should not be forced to absorb the cost of this crisis.

Do what’s right. Freeze the cap at £1,971. Enter Lifeline Tariff. Get kids free school meals. And let me freeze rents. pic.twitter.com/pG4y3oNbr3

— Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon)

August 27, 2022

At the same time, Khan added that without government support, many Londoners “will not only be forced to choose between getting warm or eating, they will find it hard to do either.”

Previously, in another tweet, he had expressed: “It is incredible that someone in the Government can consider these astronomical increases acceptable. Families should not be forced to absorb the cost of this crisis.”

The Mayor of London is calling on Government for an immediate bill freeze as well as the introduction of a Lifeline Tariff to ensure the most vulnerable people receive a certain amount of free energy every day in response to the Ofgem energy #pricecap announcement.@sadiqkhan pic.twitter.com/qPn3XOe5EH

— London Live (@LondonLive)

August 26, 2022

As anti-crisis measures, Khan has proposed freezing energy prices and establishing differentiated payment rates for electricity and gas services for the most vulnerable population groups.

It also recommended freezing rents for two years for the British capital’s 2.4 million private tenants and extending the provision of free school meals to primary school children during school hours, among others.

According to local media, an investigation published last week revealed that, in the last six months, 20 percent of Londoners with the lowest incomes have run out of food or essential items on a regular or occasional basis, or have dependent on external aid.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source