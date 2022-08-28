France ready to send aid to Pakistan after severe floods | News

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, declared this Saturday that his government is willing to send aid to Pakistan after the serious floods, which have already caused 1,033 deaths and 1,527 injuries in the last two months.

In his official account on the Twitter platform, the French president maintained that his thoughts are with the people of the Arab country, which is facing terrible floods; with the families of the countless disappeared, and with the populations affected by the catastrophe.

The position of the head of state found support in the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, which announced the creation of a crisis center to help that nation: “at the request of the President of the Republic, the Ministry of Europe and French Foreign Affairs mobilizes the crisis and support center for the benefit of Pakistan. Help from France will come quickly.”

Au peuple pakistanais que fait face à de terrible inondations, aux familles des innumerables personnes disparues et aux populations sinistrées, nous adressons nos Penseses. La France est prête à apporter son aide.

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron)

August 27, 2022

As a result of heavy monsoon rains, which in two months have also forced the evacuation of more than 40,000 citizens, the Pakistani government declared a state of national emergency and has requested international assistance.

Given this request, the European Union announced that it will allocate 1.8 million euros in humanitarian aid to assist people affected by the floods, through organizations that work on the ground; as well as seek to mitigate the consequences of intense rainfall.

For its part, the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) that, of the deceased, at least 119 were reported in the last 24 hours; in addition to a total of 949,858 homes and almost 3,500 kilometers of roads destroyed up to this minute, as detailed in their latest report.

The entity details that the country has received 166.8 mm of rain in August, compared to the average of 48 mm per year for that month, which represents an increase of 241%.

This unusual increase has led to a dangerous increase in the flow of the Kabul River, up to 250,000 cubic feet per second, leaving several towns under water.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, confirmed the opening of a “war room” headed by the Prime Minister, Shabhaz Sharif, to face these “monstrous rains”.

“Pakistan is going through its eighth monsoon cycle; normally the country only has three or four cycles of monsoon rain. This is unprecedented and the data we are looking at suggests that we could go through another ninth cycle next month,” he said. the high official.

The worst floods in the history of Pakistan, one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change, occurred in 2010, precisely because of an extremely intense monsoon, together with an equally abundant summer thaw; and caused some 2,000 deaths and more than 20 million victims.





