SVETLODARSK (DPR), August 28 – RIA Novosti. Fighters from the Wagner PMC group in the Donbass hit enemy firing points near the city of Artemovsk (Bakhmut), RIA Novosti correspondents report.

The blow was delivered by guided missiles from the BMP-3.

The city of Artemovsk is located in the territory of the Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine. In 2015, as part of the decommunization policy pursued by Kyiv, the city was renamed Bakhmut, the DPR authorities did not recognize this.

Russia has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” According to him, the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself.

The Russian army, together with the forces of the DPR and LPR, completely occupied the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic and a significant part of Donetsk, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk, as well as the entire Kherson region, the Azov regions of Zaporozhye and part of Kharkov.