DONETSK, August 28 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the republic is fully provided with coal and can export it thanks to the work of miners.

“We are fully provided with coal and can export high-quality grades of black gold. Coal, which is needed for the stable functioning of the republic’s energy system, regularly rises to the top,” Pushilin said in a video greeting in honor of the Miner’s Day, published in his Telegram channel.

He especially singled out the miners who “took up arms and went to defend their native Donbass and their mines.”

“And after the completion of the liberation operation, we all will have creative work to build a peaceful life on our land in cooperation with the Russian regions, yes, with all of Russia,” Pushilin added.

Miner’s Day is a professional holiday for workers in the coal mining industry, whose history began in the USSR. The first Miner’s Day celebration took place on August 29, 1948. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is still celebrated in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and a number of other post-Soviet countries on the last Sunday of August. For some cities and towns, Miner’s Day is the main holiday and is celebrated with open-air concerts and folk festivals; in a number of settlements, City Day and Miner’s Day are held simultaneously.