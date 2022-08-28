Leaders from several countries bid farewell to remains of former Angolan president | News

World

Leaders from several countries bid farewell to remains of former Angolan president

Leaders from various countries and official delegations from at least 21 states bid farewell this Sunday, along with thousands of Angolans, to the funeral remains of former president José Eduardo dos Santos, in an open ceremony that took place in the Republic Square in Luanda, capital.

Nicaragua congratulates the re-elected president of Angola

Local media detail that they traveled to Luanda, among other personalities, the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; the one from Cape Verde, José Maria Pereira Neves; the dignitary of São Tomé and Príncipe Carlos Vila Nova; that of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa; and the one from Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi.

The Minister of the Territory of that African nation, Marcy Lopes, also attended Denis Sassou Nguesso, head of state of the Congo; Emmerson Mnangagwa, from Zimbabwe; Umaro Sissoco Embalo, from Guinea-Bissau.

José Eduardo dos Santos died on July 8 at the age of 79 in a Barcelona hospital, as a result of cardiac arrest and after being hospitalized since June 23.

The arrival in Angola of his mortal remains took place on August 20, a few days before the elections; and his body was given to his widow, Ana Paula dos Santos, after a legal battle between the two parts of the family in the Spanish courts.

Dos Santos assumed the position of President of the Republic in September 1979, and was in office for 38 years until 2017, becoming the second dignitary of that nation and succeeding the also deceased António Agostinho Neto.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

