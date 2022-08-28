Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk and Makeevka

DONETSK, August 28 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk and Makiivka, firing 12 152mm shells and ten 155mm shells, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukraine’s War Crimes said.

“Fire was recorded from the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 08.20 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Orlovka – the city of Donetsk (Kyiv district): five shells with a caliber of 155 millimeters were fired; 08.50 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Krasnogorovka – the city of Donetsk ( Petrovsky district): seven shells of 152 mm caliber were fired; 09.00 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Orlovka – the settlement of Makeevka: five shells of 155 mm caliber were fired; 09.15 (coincides with Moscow time) – the settlement of Maryinka – the city of Donetsk (Petrovsky district) : fired five shells with a caliber of 152 mm,” the statement said on the Telegram channel.

Petrovsky district of Donetsk is located on the western outskirts of the capital of the DPR, it is the most distant part of the city from the center. Since 2014, when the DPR declared independence from Kyiv, this area, starting from the line of contact outside the city of Maryinka, has been regularly shelled by Ukrainian security forces.

Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeevka is located in the western part of the satellite city of the capital of the DPR. The Donetsk ring road passes through the eastern outskirts of the district, on the western one – along the line from the Shcheglovsky cemetery to the Donbass Arena stadium – it comes into contact with the Kievsky district of Donetsk, which since 2014 has been regularly shelled by Ukraine.