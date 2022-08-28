World

Three Palestinians wounded in shootout with Israeli forces in Jenin

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read

GAZA, August 28 – RIA Novosti. Three Palestinians were injured in a shootout with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian television reported.
“Three Palestinians were wounded at dawn as a result of a shootout with Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin. One patient is in a very serious condition,” surgeon Taufik Alshobaki from the Ibn Sina hospital said live on a Palestinian TV channel.
According to the surgeon, one of the patients was wounded in the chest, he is now in intensive care after surgery.
Palestinian media reported that a group of Israeli troops entered Jenin at dawn to make arrests.
August 18, 00:05

Media: US asks Israel to change the tactics of operations after the death of a journalist

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 6 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Media: Ankara accused Greece of pursuing Turkish aircraft from the S-300

23 mins ago

US Seventh Fleet confirms passage of cruisers through Taiwan Strait

43 mins ago

Speaker of the State Duma congratulated mining workers on Miner’s Day

60 mins ago

Eurasian Economic Union deepens its integration | News

17 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.