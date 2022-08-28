Three Palestinians wounded in shootout with Israeli forces in Jenin

GAZA, August 28 – RIA Novosti. Three Palestinians were injured in a shootout with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian television reported.

“Three Palestinians were wounded at dawn as a result of a shootout with Israeli soldiers in the city of Jenin. One patient is in a very serious condition,” surgeon Taufik Alshobaki from the Ibn Sina hospital said live on a Palestinian TV channel.

According to the surgeon, one of the patients was wounded in the chest, he is now in intensive care after surgery.

Palestinian media reported that a group of Israeli troops entered Jenin at dawn to make arrests.