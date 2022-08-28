Media: Ankara accused Greece of pursuing Turkish aircraft from the S-300

The Greek side used S-300 air defense systems to pursue the F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force command, CNN Türk reported, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

“During the flights of the F-16s of the Turkish Air Force Command in international airspace in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean in August, a major incident incompatible with the spirit of alliance occurred. Turkish aircraft on duty were harassed by Greece from the Russian S-300 air defense system stationed on the island Crete,” the TV channel reports.