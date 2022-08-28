World
Media: Ankara accused Greece of pursuing Turkish aircraft from the S-300
ANKARA, August 28 – RIA Novosti. The Greek side used S-300 air defense systems to pursue the F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force command, CNN Türk reported, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense.
“During the flights of the F-16s of the Turkish Air Force Command in international airspace in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean in August, a major incident incompatible with the spirit of alliance occurred. Turkish aircraft on duty were harassed by Greece from the Russian S-300 air defense system stationed on the island Crete,” the TV channel reports.
August 23, 23:41
The Greek government decided to isolate itself from Turkey with a fence
As noted, the radar of the S-300 system recorded the guidance of a surface-to-air missile on an F-16, which was on a reconnaissance mission 10,000 feet (more than three kilometers) west of the island of Rhodes.
The channel’s interlocutors added that the Turkish fighter crews “completed the planned tasks and returned safely to their bases.”
In recent months, Turkey has been demanding an end to the militarization of the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean. According to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, this violates the terms of long-standing international treaties and calls into question the sovereignty of the islands, which Ankara is ready to challenge.
Relations between the two countries deteriorated further after the speech of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the US Congress on May 17, where he announced an unprecedented number of Turkish fighter flights over the Greek islands and urged not to sell F-16 aircraft “to those who undermine stability in the Mediterranean.” Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan then accused the Greek prime minister of violating the agreements reached at their meeting, and said that “from now on there is no such politician for him.”
August 26, 10:26 am
Turkey and US Discuss Technical Details on F-16 Acquisitions
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked