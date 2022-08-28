US Seventh Fleet confirms passage of cruisers through Taiwan Strait

MOSCOW, August 28 – RIA Novosti. The press service of the US Seventh Fleet confirmed the passage of two US Navy ships through the Taiwan Strait.

The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruisers USS Antietam… and USS Chancellorsville… are making a scheduled transit through the Taiwan Strait on August 28 (local time) in waters where freedom of navigation operates under international law. fleet website.

As noted, this “demonstrates the commitment of the United States to a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Earlier, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships are passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since tensions between Washington and Beijing increased in connection with the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. The situation around Taiwan escalated after Pelosi’s visit to the island. China, which considers the island one of its provinces, condemned the visit, seeing the move as US support for Taiwanese separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises.

Official relations between the central government of the People’s Republic of China and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Foundation for Cross-Strait Exchanges.