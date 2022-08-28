World

Speaker of the State Duma congratulated mining workers on Miner’s Day

MOSCOW, August 28 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin congratulated mining workers on Miner’s Day and wished them good health and success.
In 2022, the holiday falls on August 28.
Miner’s Day in Russia

“I congratulate the workers and veterans of the mining industry on their professional holiday. I wish you health, success and all the best,” Volodin was quoted as saying in a message posted on the State Duma website.
He also noted that this work requires a responsible attitude to business and readiness for mutual assistance. “Working underground requires courage, a responsible attitude to business, readiness for mutual assistance and comradely support. It is important to ensure the safety and improve working conditions of miners, to take care of the well-being of their families,” he added.
Miner’s Day is a professional holiday for workers in the coal mining industry, whose history began in the USSR. The first Miner’s Day celebration took place on August 29, 1948. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is still celebrated in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and a number of other post-Soviet countries on the last Sunday of August. For some cities and towns, Miner’s Day is the main holiday and is celebrated with open-air concerts and folk festivals; in a number of settlements, City Day and Miner’s Day are held simultaneously.
Mishustin congratulated Russian miners on their professional holiday

