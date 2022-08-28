Speaker of the State Duma congratulated mining workers on Miner’s Day

He also noted that this work requires a responsible attitude to business and readiness for mutual assistance. “Working underground requires courage, a responsible attitude to business, readiness for mutual assistance and comradely support. It is important to ensure the safety and improve working conditions of miners, to take care of the well-being of their families,” he added.

Miner’s Day is a professional holiday for workers in the coal mining industry, whose history began in the USSR. The first Miner’s Day celebration took place on August 29, 1948. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, it is still celebrated in Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and a number of other post-Soviet countries on the last Sunday of August. For some cities and towns, Miner’s Day is the main holiday and is celebrated with open-air concerts and folk festivals; in a number of settlements, City Day and Miner’s Day are held simultaneously.