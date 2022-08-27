Eurasian Economic Union deepens its integration | News

The heads of government of the countries that make up the Eurasian Economic Union, who are meeting in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, agreed on Friday to create the Eurasian Reinsurance Company to support commercial ties and continue reducing the dependency of those nations on the West.

According to press media, the decision made by the prime ministers of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Belarus and Kazakhstan will provide insurance support to foreign trade, stimulate mutual investment and grant loans for export, among other possibilities.

During the meeting, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin denounced that Western economic sanctions against his country and Belarus have been deepened in recent months, undermining the economic system and international trade.

#kyrgyzstan hosted the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council where the heads of government of the member countries and observers of the Eurasian Economic Union analyzed the progress of the body's treaties

August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022

He explained that, despite this, the Eurasian Economic Union has proven to be effective and less dependent on the United States and the European Union. He noted that the bloc’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by more than 3.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

He specified that agricultural production and industrial goods also increased, while a reduction of almost a third of unemployment was achieved.

He valued that trade flows between the five countries have grown through the use of national currencies, an indicator that has reached 75 percent. In this regard, he urged the member states to deepen this strategy in a short period of time.

He stressed that the block has achieved greater self-sustainability in food production and that it is stronger in the field of industrialization, with around 150 investment projects, of which 27 are in areas such as automotive, chemical, metallurgical, paper and others.

Press reports indicate that during the last decade this integration scheme increased its industrial production by 20 percent and had significant increases in its population and workforce.

In addition, it reports unemployment rates close to 4.9 percent, lower than the average European rate (7 percent) and the world unemployment rate (6.2 percent).

#Cuba ratifies the political will to deepen relations with the nations of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Given the complex international situation, unity and collaboration between these States is necessary. pic.twitter.com/W7z7WKOfTP

August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022

The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero Cruz, also participated in the meeting by video link, who assured that cooperation ties between the Caribbean nation and the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union in the fields of health and biotechnology are advancing at a good pace.

He positively valued the interest of four countries of this regional bloc in creating an industrial park in Cuba, a country that has observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union.

In addition, he thanked the shows of solidarity and the offers of help after the large fire at the supertanker base in the industrial zone of the province of Matanzas (west).





