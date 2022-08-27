State of emergency declared due to floods in Pakistan | News

Pakistani authorities declared a national emergency on Friday in the face of severe flooding caused by monsoon rains, which have killed nearly a thousand people.

China announces aid to Pakistan for monsoon floods

In this regard, the federal Minister of Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, described the current context of “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”, meanwhile, pointed out that “some 30 million people have been left homeless”.

In this sense, the official stated that it is “the main crisis in Pakistan at this time (…), thousands are homeless, many without food and isolated.” In addition, she requested international help.

Explaining to the NA Climate Change Committee that business as usual is not possible. Pakistan’s torrential monsoons have led to unprecedented superfloods exceeding the devastation caused by the great flood of 2010. This one has rewritten climate history for more than a decade pic.twitter.com/QmHo9PPr2q

— Senator Sherry Rehman (@sherryrehman)

August 26, 2022

Similarly, Rehman stressed that “the unrelenting rains mean we have no time for anything other than rescue operations,” through which approximately 40,000 people have been evacuated.

At the same time, the minister explained that these precipitations represent an increase of 241 percent with respect to the average in the month of August. However, in provinces such as Sindh (south) they have increased by 784 percent.

Pakistan’s flood emergency continues as the country is deluged in unrelenting superfloods. as per @ndmapk latest reports,now River Indus is expected to flood to VERY HIGH levels with releases from Tarbela Dam ranging from 500,000 cusecs to 700,000 cusecs on Saturday and Sunday1/3 pic.twitter.com/GQ6wssLswx

— Senator Sherry Rehman (@sherryrehman)

August 26, 2022

For its part, the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan (NDMA) specified that 937 people have died as a result of the floods, of which 34 were reported during the last day.

The agency pointed out that the province of Sindh accumulates the highest number of deaths when 306 people who lost their vital signs as a result of the rains that have occurred since June 14 are reported.





