Spain approves law to protect women from sexual violence | News

The Congress of Deputies of Spain approved this Thursday in its definitive version the text of the Organic Law of Comprehensive Guarantee of Sexual Freedom, which the Government and social movements have referred to as the “only yes is yes” law.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Honduras will receive the head of the Spanish Government

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, celebrated that “a strategy of the Popular Party (opposition) has made it later than expected, but the law that came out of the throat of the feminist movement to claim a paradigm shift in the way of judging sexual violence is a reality”.

According to the socialist deputy Laura Berja, “the idea that if we wore very short skirts or if we closed our legs well is over. This law represents a complete paradigm shift.”

The Sexual Freedom Law was approved with 205 votes in favor!

Thanks to the feminist parliamentary majority that has made it possible. #OnlyYesYes ��

– Irene Montero (@IreneMontero)

August 25, 2022

The defenders of the recently approved law recall that the change in perspective that this law implies is in accordance with what is established by the Istanbul Convention, a human rights treaty ratified by Spain in 2014 that requires Member States to put consent at the center .

Within the keys of the law of “only yes is yes” we can list putting consent at the center, eliminating the criminal type of sexual abuse, implementing measures to protect and repair sexual assaults against children.

The approved text states that “it will only be understood that there is consent when it has been freely expressed through acts that, in view of the circumstances of the case, clearly express the will of the person.”

When the law comes into force, victims will no longer have to prove that they have resisted or that there has been violence. Any sexual act without consent will be assault, which means that sexual abuse is eliminated.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source