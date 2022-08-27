Nicaragua congratulates the re-elected president of Angola | News

The Government of Nicaragua sent congratulations this Friday to the re-elected president of Angola, João Lourenço, who won the elections held last Wednesday with just over 51 percent of the vote.

General elections in Angola end normally

The note, signed by the Nicaraguan president, Daniel Ortega, says to greet “with respect and recognition, with immense affection, you, the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola, all your People, for this New Victory.”

Likewise, he ratified that “we are united, as Peoples of the South, by indelible ties of Sacrifices, Heroisms, Struggles and Victories of Great Peoples that have left, and continue to leave, vigorous traces, teachings, learning, and are an inspiration for the Free Peoples of the World” .

Ortega’s congratulations, also sent by the vice president, Rosario Murillo, come after the Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE) announced on Thursday night that the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) was the winner of the elections. when already 97.3 percent of the electoral colleges had carried out the count.

According to these data, the MPLA won the elections, followed by the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (Unita) with 44 percent of the votes.

The results are already considered irreversible and according to the spokesman for the Angolan National Electoral Commission (CNE), Lucas Quilundo, “there should be no substantial changes.”

João Lourenço will then exercise a new mandate in the Presidency of Angola, although the MPLA lost its qualified majority in Parliament, but retained the absolute majority with 124 seats, compared to 90 for Unita.

