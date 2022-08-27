WMO warns of worsening drought in the Horn of Africa | News

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned on Thursday about the worsening of the drought in the region called the Horn of Africa due to a fifth consecutive season of failed rains, worsening the crisis that affects millions of people.

The entity predicts that, between the next months of October and December, Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia will have a higher probability of drought compared to other nations, with rainfall levels below regular until the end of 2022.

The WMO spokeswoman, Clare Nullis, assured that “in the equatorial areas of the Greater Horn of Africa, the season from October to December contributes up to 70 percent of the total annual rainfall, especially in eastern Kenya. So this lack of rain is going to hit very hard.”

For its part, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an office that responds to the WMO, indicated that it is likely that the absence of rains will also occur in parts of Uganda and Tanzania, countries that are not included in the Horn of Africa. Likewise, it estimates that temperatures will continue to be warmer.

International organizations have reported that the drought situation in the area is the longest in the last four decades. Last July, an emergency was issued due to the existence of more than 50 million people exposed to acute food insecurity.

Given the growing concern about the living conditions of the inhabitants of the region, the director of the Center for Climate Prediction and Applications (ICPAC) of the IGAD, Guleid Artan, stated that “we are on the verge of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe”.

For its part, the World Food Program (WFP) stressed that the risk of famine that will trigger the fifth stage of drought in the Horn of Africa is real, so immediate responses must be given.

IGAD urged national governments, donors, and humanitarian and development actors to institute strategies that contribute to overcoming the crisis.

The Horn of Africa is located in East Africa, and owes its name to the triangular shape of the region, made up of Ethiopia, Somalia, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Uganda, Sudan and South Sudan. The situation of drought that affects the territories affects the high records of famine and displacement.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



