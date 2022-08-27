World

The UN called on Russia and the United States to sign a new treaty to replace START-3

UN, August 27 – RIA Novosti. The UN calls on Russia and the United States to begin negotiations as soon as possible on an agreement that will replace the START-3 treaty in 2026, UN Deputy Secretary General for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu said at a press conference.
“As soon as possible… We know the START 3 end date is 2026. At a minimum, they need to agree on a new agreement before START 3 expires, otherwise the world will have no deterrents left. We continue to urge both sides to resume engagement as as soon as possible so that the world does not end up without restrictions on nuclear weapons,” Nakamitsu said at a briefing.
August 16, 10:34 am

Russia fulfills obligations under START-3, Shoigu said

