Media: Two killed in shooting in Tripoli

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. At least two people have died in clashes between armed groups in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported, citing a medical source.
Earlier it was reported that intense shooting is taking place in the center of Tripoli.
“At least two people were killed in clashes between armed groups in Libyan Tripoli,” the channel said in a statement.
This week, Libyan Prime Minister Fathi Bashaga, elected by the Parliament, sent a letter to the head of the Government of National Unity (GNU) of Libya, Abdelhamid Dbeiba, in which he once again demanded that the head of the GNU resign in order to prevent bloodshed in the country. In turn, Dbeiba advised Bashaga, who claims power in Tripoli, to focus on participating in the elections.
In February, the parliament sitting in the east of Libya voted for the candidacy of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagi for the post of prime minister. In March, ministers from the government formed by Bashaga were sworn in before parliament in the city of Tobruk. The current head of the government of national unity, Abdelhamid Dbeiba, said earlier that he would not transfer power until the presidential election, which threatens the country with another dual power. In May, Bashaga, appointed by the parliament to head the Libyan government, after an unsuccessful attempt to locate the cabinet in Tripoli, said that the government would start working in the city of Sirte.
UN Security Council extends mission in Libya

