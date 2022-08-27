Israeli crackdown leaves five Palestinians injured in the West Bank | News

Palestinian authorities reported this Friday that at least five people were injured after the repression of Israeli soldiers against the weekly protest against the expansion of illegal settlements in the village of Kafr Qaddum in the province of Qalqilia, in the West Bank.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Türkiye reaffirms solidarity with the Palestinian cause

The Israeli forces used rubber-coated steel bullets against the demonstrators, which caused five people to present injuries, including a journalist from a Palestinian media outlet, the WAFA agency reported.

In addition, he recalled that the inhabitants of the aforementioned village have been mobilizing for years in weekly protests, together with residents of neighboring towns, to ratify their rejection of the construction of Israeli settlements.

On this day, two Palestinians were also reported wounded in Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron, after clashes with Israeli soldiers.

According to activist Mohammad Awad, quoted by WAFA, Israeli forces threw gas bombs and used live bullets at the protesters.

The authorities have indicated that more than 650,000 Israelis live in illegally built settlements in Palestinian territories, reiterating that this violates international law.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source