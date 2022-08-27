How many Chinese does America need to not worry

Here’s a good headline for a comment: “China’s depopulation threatens America… Are you serious?”

Written by Alex Lo from Hong Kong, quoted here more than once, columnist for the South China Morning Post and a great Chinese patriot. He has long watched the discussion in US political circles about what threatens America more – when there are too many Chinese or, conversely, too few.

We are talking about a demographic breakdown, or the expectation of one. China’s population grew by 480,000 last year and 2.04 million last year. Now one billion 416 million people live there. Already this year, 10.62 million new citizens were born, but this is a drop of 11.5 percent compared to last year.

The result of all this arithmetic: if the birth and death rates continue to be exactly the same as now, then this year the country’s population will reach its peak, and then it will decline, perhaps irreversibly. In China, the topic is being talked about with dismay, taking familiar measures to reverse the trend, including per-child payments.

But this is in China. And what about America? The fact is that Alex Lo is following with some amazement the discussion in this country about what is worse for the United States – population growth or decline … not in the United States itself, but in China.

That is, it seems to be clear that when there are a lot of Chinese, they should be afraid, and we are actually familiar with this conversation. We are talking about a propaganda horror story that was intended for export in the 90s – export to Russia. There are a lot of poor Chinese living on the other side of the border, their population is growing, they have less and less land, so they must inevitably want to populate Siberia and the Far East: this was called the concept of “population pressure”.

That idea was almost a century old, for the first time the Americans used it against the newly occupied Philippines around 1900, they only frightened the people there with the Japanese – then also poor and numerous. This frenzied and primitive to the point of idiocy concept was laughed at in the US itself, but it was assumed that it would do for the Filipinos – and then for the Russians.

But we are now talking about something else – about whether it will do for the Americans. And it turns out that two schools of propaganda thought are fighting in the country. As the population of China grew, it was perceived as a threat to the West as a whole. An example is the book by British journalist Martin Jacques, published back in 2009, “When China Begins to Rule the World : The Rise of the Middle Kingdom and the End of the Western World .” It predicts that soon the world will communicate in Chinese instead of English, Beijing will become the capital of the world , and the second giant – India – will be forced to recognize the superiority of China simply because there are more people there.

India has just overtaken China in terms of population, but this is not the point, but the fact that today they are arguing with Jacques’ classic book in the United States and its opponents say: but with a declining population, China will not defeat America, so it is not a threat at all . And here the conversation, familiar to Russia, begins again: yes, your population is declining, why should we be afraid of you?

Very much even with what, supporters of other school of thought answer. From the most recent publications, let’s look at this one, in The Washington Post, especially since it amazed Alex Lo with her crazy logic.

And the logic there is this: “the rise of China is a clear threat to the United States and liberal democracy around the world .” And China’s measures to increase the birth rate are “a sign that the threat is increasing.”

The fact is that the decrease in the population “threatens the plans of the communist regime to spread its global power.” And this regime is obliged to react in the following way: to provide itself with resources for the development of the country not at home, but abroad. For example, to transfer production there. And it is also inevitable that China will seize oil and gas territories such as the Persian Gulf, which will certainly lead to conflict with the United States.

And what, an interesting scheme: the transfer of their production abroad, the establishment of control over energy resources everywhere … Isn’t this the same thing that the United States and its European and other allies have been doing in recent decades? Then it is clear that they measure China by themselves and expect that he will do the same stupid things.

Actually, Alex Lo writes about this: reading American fellow commentators is a very useful thing, he says, given that they reveal a lot more about themselves than about China.

In fact, such people write about their terrible, irrational fear of China. Many Chinese are a threat. Few (or fewer) Chinese are still a threat. Why a threat: because the Chinese are obliged to behave the way we Americans do, and do not expect good from such behavior.

Here all these American thinkers (and we after them) invade one very useful field of scientific knowledge, it is called political psychology. Again, an American, professor (and intelligence officer) Robert Jervis, can be considered a classic of this kind. The translation of his main book “Perception and Misperception in International Politics” has just been published in Russia. This is not an easy read, because we have a textbook on a difficult task – to teach the rulers of states, intelligence analysts, and with them the entire political class to correctly understand the intentions of the rulers and political classes of other countries.

Here, using many examples from history, it is understood how a power can catch itself in a classic trap: there is another state, it is physically capable of causing trouble to your state. So, just in case, you need to take some measures against this state. It sees this and takes action. As a result, you get a serious opponent where he should not have been.