Angola wants to hold commission on military-technical cooperation with Russia as soon as possible, ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Angola would like to hold a meeting of a joint commission on military-technical cooperation (MTC) with Russia in the near future in order to update the cooperation program, there is an “urgent need” to sign a memorandum, Angola’s ambassador to the Russian Federation Augusto da Silva Cunha said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He recalled that the existing draft military cooperation program for a five-year period initially covered the period from 2019 to 2024, but due to the pandemic, a new meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation was not held, and the dates were shifted to 2021-2026.

“We believe that in this regard it is important to hold a new meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation in order to revise and update the program … The military cooperation program covers a huge number of issues, including the supply of weapons and aviation … There is an urgent need in signing the memorandum,” the diplomat said. He added that he could not reveal the details “in more detail”, because “as a military man, we are forbidden to publish such information.”

“But what can I say – there’s a lot of stuff,” said da Silva Cunha.

According to the ambassador, the commission’s meeting is planned to be held in Angola, “readiness is needed on the Russian side.”

