MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. British vicar Jonathan Blake, who sheltered the Ukrainians in his home in the London Borough of Welling, called them ungrateful refugees, writes the Daily Mail.

The clergyman said that at the end of May he decorated a house worth £2,500 and hosted a Ukrainian couple with three children. He registered them with a local therapist and placed the teenagers in a “great school”. However, as Blake later found out, the “refugees” had long wanted to move to the UK, and the armed conflict in their country was just a convenient excuse to do so.

01:30 The British hosted the Ukrainians and bitterly regretted it

According to the vicar, he was surprised that the family first vacationed in Spain and was looking for a place to stay. According to Blake, Ukrainians rarely showed gratitude during their stay in his house, and then suddenly disappeared altogether when he helped them find new housing. According to the Briton, they did not look like refugees, but rather like economic migrants.

Russia has been conducting a special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Vladimir Putin called its task “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” He clarified that the ultimate goal of the operation is the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee Moscow’s security.

The Russian army, together with the forces of the DPR and LPR, completely liberated the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic and a significant part of Donetsk, including Volnovakha, Mariupol and Svyatogorsk, as well as the entire Kherson region, the Azov regions of Zaporozhye and part of Kharkov.

According to official information from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, from February 24 to July 5, about 8.8 million people left Ukraine.