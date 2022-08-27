Ambassador of Angola said there are no difficulties in relations with Russia

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. There are no difficulties in relations between Russia and Angola, despite the fact that Luanda is facing pressure from the West, which requires African countries to condemn the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Augusto da Silva Cunha, Angola’s ambassador to Russia, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Given that we are literally tied by the global economy, the countries of Africa, including Angola, feel pressure, since we are one of the largest exporters of products to the European Union. But this economic dependence translates into pressure,” said Augusto da Silva Cunha, answering the question of whether the Angolan authorities faced pressure from the West to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

“We believe that the impact of the special military operation on trade deals between Russia and Angola is minimal. We act in accordance with the already adopted policy and accept Russian investors on our territory,” the diplomat stressed.

According to him, last year imports from Russia amounted to only 1.2% of the total volume of goods imported by Angola – $34.8 million compared to $164.1 million a year earlier. However, the ambassador stressed, it was not the sanctions, but the coronavirus pandemic, that affected the decline in mutual trade.

09:03 The Ambassador of Angola spoke about the project of the Russian fertilizer plant

The Angolan diplomat noted that Russian business demonstrates a desire to invest in Angola in such sectors as agriculture, transport, and industry.

“Currently, there are no difficulties in relations between Russia and Angola, they remain at the same level. Proof of this was the recent telephone conversation between the two presidents, Mr. Joao Lourenço and Mr. Vladimir Putin. In this conversation, among various issues of mutual interest, at the request President João Lourenço, President Putin spoke about the causes and objectives of the special military operation to protect Donbass,” da Silva Cunha summed up.

Read the full text of the interview >>