Angolan medical students helped wounded refugees in Belgorod
MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Angolan medical students helped Russian doctors near the border with Ukraine in Belgorod this summer, helping wounded refugees in Russia, Angolan Ambassador to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“Angolan medical students in Belgorod cooperated with the health authorities in providing humanitarian assistance to people from the conflict zone,” the ambassador said.
He specified that they were there as part of a Russian humanitarian aid team, including working with wounded refugees leaving the conflict zone.
The diplomat noted that he did not know whether the citizens of his country were sent to participate in hostilities as volunteers as part of the allied forces. “I have no information about the presence of Angolans in the Donbass from the allied forces of Russia and the LNR and the DNR,” he said.
