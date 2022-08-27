Angola hopes to launch AngoSat-2 satellite by year-end, ambassador says

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. The launch of the Russian-Angolan satellite AngoSat-2 is scheduled for 2022, the Angolan authorities have not yet heard of a postponement or cancellation of the launch, Augusto da Silva Cunha, the republic’s ambassador to Russia, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The launch of the satellite is scheduled for this year. I would like to believe that it will take place before the end of the year. So far, we have not heard a refutation of information about the timing or that something could interfere with the launch. As far as I know, the Russian side met the deadlines,” – the ambassador said.

According to him, the project “will improve the national security system in terms of ensuring more thorough control of borders, both land and sea.” The launch of the satellite will contribute to the development of telecommunications, broadband Internet, medicine and agriculture, industry and other areas.

“In general, all this will strengthen the country’s economy,” the diplomat concluded.

In April 2018, Russia and Angola agreed to build AngoSat-2 to replace AngoSat-1. The creation of the AngoSat-2 satellite was entrusted to RSC Energia, but in May 2020 it became known that, at the request of the Angolan side, this work was transferred to the Reshetnev ISS.

