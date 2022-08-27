Russia to hand over bodies of shipwreck victims to Japan, media reported

TOKYO, August 27 – RIA Novosti. In September, Russia will transfer to Japan the bodies of three people from the KAZU 1 tourist ship that sank in late April near the Japanese island of Hokkaido, which were found off the coast of Sakhalin and Kunashir, the Kyodo news agency reported.

According to him, an official agreement has been reached at the government level. A delegation from the Japanese maritime security service will leave for the port of Korsakov in September, where the bodies will be handed over.

June 29, 07:44 On Sakhalin found the body of a missing person after the accident on a Japanese ship

The sightseeing vessel KAZU 1 (displacement 19 tons) issued a distress signal on April 23, and then stopped communicating off the west coast of the northern island of Hokkaido. There were 26 people on the ship, including two children. The bodies of 14 people were found and identified, 12 people were reported missing. A few days after the accident, the ship was found at a depth of 120 meters in the area where the distress signal came from. Later, three bodies were found near Kunashir and Sakhalin. DNA analysis showed that it was a crew member and two passengers – a man and a woman from the sunken ship.

Presumably, the cause of the accident could be adverse weather conditions, as well as numerous safety violations of the management company. The ship went to sea with a broken radio and a faulty satellite connection. Most of the way KAZU 1 used cellular communication, which is unstable in sea conditions. As a result, the news that the ship was in distress was made from the cell phone of one of the passengers. The vessel has now been resurfaced and police and maritime security are investigating.