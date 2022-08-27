World

Lavrov urged to intensify diplomacy

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Dialogue between diplomats needs to be intensified, not curtailed, especially today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“Today, the dialogue should not be curtailed, but, on the contrary, intensified. It has already been repeatedly said that the numerous problems of our time can be effectively overcome only by combining efforts and on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law,” Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the V Global Forum of Young diplomats in Kazan.
According to Lavrov, the role of diplomacy today should only increase.
“In this regard, it is difficult to overestimate the potential of classical diplomacy, which implies well-considered compromises and a balance of interests. I am convinced that its role should objectively increase,” the Russian Foreign Minister noted.
10:44

Lavrov announced the peaceful foreign policy of Russia

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 24 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Russia to hand over bodies of shipwreck victims to Japan, media reported

7 mins ago

Typhoon Ma-on hits southern China with torrential rain | News

17 hours ago

Rockets hit two US military bases in Syria | News

19 hours ago

Japanese police chief resigns over Abe murder | News

20 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.