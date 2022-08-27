World
Lavrov urged to intensify diplomacy
MOSCOW, August 27 – RIA Novosti. Dialogue between diplomats needs to be intensified, not curtailed, especially today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“Today, the dialogue should not be curtailed, but, on the contrary, intensified. It has already been repeatedly said that the numerous problems of our time can be effectively overcome only by combining efforts and on the basis of universally recognized norms of international law,” Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the V Global Forum of Young diplomats in Kazan.
According to Lavrov, the role of diplomacy today should only increase.
“In this regard, it is difficult to overestimate the potential of classical diplomacy, which implies well-considered compromises and a balance of interests. I am convinced that its role should objectively increase,” the Russian Foreign Minister noted.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked