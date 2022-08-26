Typhoon Ma-on hits southern China with torrential rain | News

Typhoon Ma-on made landfall in south China’s Guangdong province on Thursday, packing maximum winds of 119 kilometers per hour and causing heavy rainfall in the region.

China activates response to the arrival of Typhoon Ma-on

Since Wednesday, several urban centers in southeastern China, including the cities of Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the capital of Hainan Island, Haikou, have raised the level of alert for the imminent arrival of the typhoon.

According to the state news agency Xinhua, Ma-on is moving at a speed of 25 kilometers per hour in a northwesterly direction, reaching the southern province of Guangxi (south).

Towns in the Chinese provinces of Guangzhou, Yunnan and Guangxi are on alert to the possibility of life-threatening geological disasters during the passage of the typhoon.

The three territories will receive the greatest rainfall discharge and the impact of the gales that accompany typhoon Ma-on, which increases the risks of flooding and landslides.

Winds are definitely picking up as #TyphoonMaOn approaches Hong Kong, Macau and southern Guangdong province.

The storm is currently on track to make landfall tomorrow morning, about 150km west of Hong Kong. Stay safe all. pic.twitter.com/nuy9eFaIWA

— Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor)

August 24, 2022

The Ministry of Natural Resources demanded that local governments speed up prevention measures and prepare warning mechanisms to respond quickly to any emergency caused by the typhoon.

Ma-on arrived in China after passing through the Philippines, where he left at least three wounded and thousands of displaced people.





