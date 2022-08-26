Rockets hit two US military bases in Syria | News

Two US military bases in northeastern Syria received rocket hits on Wednesday without fatalities, according to a statement from the Central Command of the Armed Forces (CENTCOM) of the North American country.

The attacks caused a slightly injured soldier and two others treated with minor injuries, the note indicates, without reference to material damage.

“We have a full spectrum of capability to mitigate threats throughout the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and our coalition allies from attack,” the statement said.

In retaliation for these attacks, the Americans carried out a “proportional and deliberate” operation with Apache helicopters on three vehicles and eliminated several occupants accused of launching the projectiles.

CENTCOM assures that such actions are carried out by alleged militants backed by Iran and that it does not seek a conflict with that country, but takes the opportunity to warn that “it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect and defend its troops.”

Syrian sources corroborated the explosions in the Al-Omar oil field, guarded by the United States, and against the military base located in the Koniko gas area, Deir Ezzor province.

This is the fourth attack on US military bases in Syria in the last decade and comes after the US bombing of enclaves belonging to militia groups in the area, associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran.

Translated by RJ983



