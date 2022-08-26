Japanese police chief resigns over Abe murder | News

The director of the National Police Agency of Japan, Itaru Nakamura, resigned from his position on Thursday, considering himself responsible for security failures during the attack that claimed the life of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The resignation came after the National Public Security Commission released a report on the flaws in the security device that was supposed to protect former Prime Minister Abe in the electoral act in the city of Nara, on July 8, when a former soldier he shot him with his homemade firearm.

“To fundamentally reexamine protection and never let this happen, we need to have a new system,” Nakamura reflected to reporters after his resignation.

“None of the bodyguards were aware of the approach of the suspect and did not immediately recognize that the sound of the shots was caused by a firearm,” reads the aforementioned report.

The reaction of the bodyguards was late, as there was a failed first shot and “no action was taken to get Abe out of danger, such as lowering him from the lectern or throwing him to the ground,” analysts and witnesses agree.

According to the study, on the day of the shooting there was not enough communication between the command and the rest of the team, so the suspect was able to approach from the rear, with minimal surveillance, which caused the disaster.

The murderer, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, confessed to the crime of shooting Shinzo Abe in the back while he was making a speech in favor of his party with vehicular traffic active in the rear.





